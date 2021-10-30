MewarTrail Expedition is Indian Army’s homage to heroes of Mewar : Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar

Udaipur : The Mewar Trail Expedition, led by the Indian Army, today culminated their 20-day long expedition at the Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti, Moti Magri, in the city for the flag hoisting ceremony to mark the final destination of the Trail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, a member of the former royal Family of Mewar and President of Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti said, “During the Mewar Trail Expedition in the historical sites, the Indian Army projected the sacrifices of the heroes of Mewar and the valor of the Indian Army to the children and youth of the concerned area.”

The Mewar Trail Expedition was flagged off from Eklinggarh Military Station, Udaipur on 8th October 2021 and trekked through the world-famous battle sites of Haldighati, Kumbhalgarh, Dewair, Chittorgarh and covered a distance of 550 kms.

A total of 70 soldiers from the 9 Grenadiers (Mewar) including 2 women officers from Konark Corps participated in this expedition. Its aim was to awaken the spirit of patriotism in the children and youth of the country, highlighting the history of the ‘Veer Bhoomi’ that is the region of Mewar.

Mr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur said that the Mewar Trail Expedition marked mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to celebrate the Golden Victory Year, the 50th year of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Desert Corps, Battle X Division and the 9Grenadiers (Mewar) paid their tribute to the land of Mewar and its heroes.

Earlier the Indian Army paid homage to the statue of Maharana Pratap at the Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti, Moti Magri. The soldiers of the Mewar Trail Team carried the tradition prevalent in Mewar by hoisting the Nishan (Mewar Flag) at Moti Magri.

Mr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur had presented a sword to the Mewar Trail expedition team during flag off ceremony. Today it was ceremoniouslyhanded over to him by the expedition team at the flag-in ceremony at Moti Magri.

Ex-Army personneland all the members of Mewar Trail expedition team were honoured with mementos. Dignitaries present today were Brigadier Shekhar, ex-Army Officials including Lieutenant General NK Singh, Captain Rishabh Suri and RNT Principal Dr. Lakhan Poswal, among others.

The Expedition team-membersmet the veterans and gallant soldiers of the 1971 war at all the trail stopovers. They shared with them the various welfare schemes run by the Indian Army. To inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the youth, they met the students of schools and colleges and inspired them to work for the nation.

TheExpedition became even more special as the soldiers of Mewar Bhil Corps also joined them. Mewar Bhil Corps is composed of the native Bhil tribals of the Mewar region who had fought in the Mewar Army,under the leadershipof many legendarygenerals likeMaharana Pratap for centuries.

The day of 27th October holds a special significance in the history of the Indian Army as the Infantry Day as on this day the Indian Army started the mission of expelling the Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators from Kashmir.

Route .

FlagOffceremony fromUdaipur—Gogunda-Haldighati-Ranakpur—Kumbhalgarh-Dewair-Chittorgarh—Chawand-FlagInceremony atMoti Magri, Udaipur.

