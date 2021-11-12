Man Industries shines on bagging new orders worth Rs 350 crore

Man Industries (India) is currently trading at Rs. 108.65, up by 5.85 points or 5.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 102.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 105.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 114.00 and Rs. 105.00 respectively. So far 5801 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B ‘ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 147.15 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 68.15 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 114.00 and Rs. 102.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 587.02 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.88% and 55.49% respectively.

Man Industries (India) has received new orders worth around Rs 350 crore. With these new orders the unexecuted order book as on date stands at around Rs 1350 crore to be executed in Six to Seven months. This order reflects robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing of LSAW Line Pipes, Hsaw Line Pipes and Aluminium Extruded Products.