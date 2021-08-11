L&T trades in green on signing agreement to divest Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project

Larsen & Toubro is currently trading at Rs. 1589.55, up by 2.40 points or 0.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 1587.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1589.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1597.75 and Rs. 1563.30 respectively. So far 36322 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1647.00 on 22-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 842.50 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1638.85 and Rs. 1563.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 222230.63 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Non-Institutions held 44.14%.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has declared the divestment of 100% stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) run of the river hydroelectric power plant owned by its subsidiary L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower (LTUHPL) to Renew Power Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renew Power. This is in line with the declared L&T focus of divesting non-core assets and improving shareholder value.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

Please share this news







