L&T gains on launching L&T EduTech

Larsen & Toubro is currently trading at Rs. 1796.00, up by 6.90 points or 0.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 1789.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1801.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1810.45 and Rs. 1787.05 respectively. So far 59291 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1817.95 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 884.25 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1817.95 and Rs. 1700.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 252346.45 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 55.86% and 44.14% respectively.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched L&T EduTech — a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology that will straddle the entire gamut of engineering & technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent. L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations. L&T EduTech will channelize L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained of having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real world professional skilling to enhance their employability.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

