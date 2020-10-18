'Looteri Dulhan' gang busted, 3 arrested | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : A notorious gang that swindled people by providing fake brides has been taken into custody by a team from Sadar police station of Chittorgarh on Saturday. Three people including a bride who are members of the vicious gang were arrested. The gang operated by getting girls married by charging money. After some time once the cash was in hand, they would return from the in laws and then be married to someone else to scam.

The gang was busted when cops acted on a tip and raided a DharamShala where the three accused were found. The bride Neha Kumari, a resident of Jharkhand, had come with her husband Vikram Jain while two others who posed as Neha’s relatives had followed her. Vikram told the police that he was married to Neha some 8 months back. One Ajay Kumar Modi and Kaushalya Devi had arranged their marriage and Vikram had paid 4 lakh rupees to them. Vikram said that for a few weeks everything seemed normal but gradually Neha started demanding jewelry and expensive gifts. She also demanded money to be sent to her parents in Jharkhand. She made life hell for her husband. Meanwhile Kaushalya who claimed to be Neha’s maternal aunt said if they are not paid money Neha would go back to her home and marry someone else. ASP Sarita Singh said an investigation is underway. Ajay’s mobile phone shows he had sent Neha’s pictures to many agents and men in search of suitors. Detailed investigation would reveal how many people had been duped by the gang.