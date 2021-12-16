Lemon Tree Hotels trades higher on signing new hotel in Gujarat under brand Keys Select

Lemon Tree Hotels is currently trading at Rs. 48.80, up by 0.60 points or 1.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 48.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 48.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 50.45 and Rs. 48.50 respectively. So far 104702 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 59.90 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 27.50 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 51.60 and Rs. 47.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3901.81 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.20% and 39.92% respectively.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed new hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, under the brand Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels. The Property is owned by Avesta Hotel LLP, located near the Gandhi Ashram, this property will feature 52 rooms and is expected to be operational under the company’s brand in March 2022. This would be company’s fifth hotel in the state, which company feel holds immense business and tourism potential, Ahmedabad is a preferred destination for both Indian and foreign travellers, and with widespread reach across the state, the company feel that this hotel will add value to their guests.

Lemon Tree Hotels is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, and the third largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms.