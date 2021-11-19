Friday , November 19 2021

Laurus Labs signs investment agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy

Laurus Labs has signed an investment agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT), an advanced cell and gene therapy company to acquire 26.62% stake (fully diluted basis), subject to completion of conditions precedent, for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 46.00 crore. Additionally, senior management of Laurus Labs would also invest in ImmunoACT for a 5.64% stake for approximately Rs 9.75 crore at same price and terms.

This investment provides Laurus an access and entry into an emerging field of research. CAR-T therapy is very promising treatment option which has had great success in the western part of the world. In India, CAR-T therapy is not available and this collaboration will help in bringing this novel technology to the Indian patients at a very affordable pricing.

Laurus Labs is a leading research and development driven pharmaceutical company in India. The company has grown consistently to become one of the leading manufacturers of APIs for anti-retroviral (ARV) and Hepatitis C. It also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

