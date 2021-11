IDFC FIRST Bank and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have signed an agreement to facilitate fuel payments by motorists at HPCL’s retail outlets using the Bank’s FASTags. Further, IDFC FIRST Bank’s FASTags can now also be bought, recharged and replaced by passenger vehicle users at select HPCL retail outlets.

