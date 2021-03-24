Kothari Products gains on divesting stake in MK Web Tech, Savitrimata Realtors

Kothari Products is currently trading at Rs. 67.25, up by 0.25 points or 0.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 67.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 67.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 67.25 and Rs. 67.20 respectively. So far 30 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 95.30 on 03-Jun-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 30.00 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 71.70 and Rs. 63.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 200.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.99%, while Non-Institutions held 25.01%.

Kothari Products has divested the entire stake of 100% in MK Web Tech, Mumbai (a wholly owned Subsidiary of the company) and also divested entire 51% stake in Savitrimata Realtors (a subsidiary of the company) to other companies. Accordingly, the aforesaid companies have ceased to be the subsidiaries of the company.

Kothari Products is engaged in the business of international trade and real estate activities. The Company operates in two segments: Trading Items and Real estate.

