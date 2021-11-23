Latent View Analytics makes stellar debut on the BSE

Latent View Analytics has debuted at Rs 530.00 on the BSE, up by 333 points or 169.04% from its issue price of Rs 197.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 489.10, up by 292.10 points or 148.27% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 548.75 and Rs 462.00 respectively. So far 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

Due to the positive sentiment around the stock, Latent View Analytics’ IPO has been subscribed more than 300 times. The offering was opened for subscription between November 10, 2021 and November 12, 2021 and the issue price was fixed at Rs 197 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 190-197 apiece.

Latent View Analytics designs and engineers result-oriented analytics solutions, which enables to make intelligent decisions. Its expertise include Digital Solution Accelerators, Big Data Capabilities, Social Media Predictive Analytics and Analytics Tools. It helps and inspires clients to transform their businesses and excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics.