New Delhi : Kerala state board conducted class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 amid COVID-19 outbreak from April 8 to April 26. The exams were held under the strict COVID-19 guidelines, and the valuation process was about to commence on May 5, 2021. However, now owing to the spike in coronavirus cases, the state board has postponed the process till further notice. The announcement was made by the Kerala General Department, who further added that the revised date of valuation will be announced later after reviewing the situation.

“The valuation of second year higher secondary examination scheduled for May 5 has been postponed. The fresh dates will be announced later,” reads the notice by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations.

Earlier, the Kerala government had postponed the class 12 practical exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision on the revised date is yet to be taken.

“The Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary theory examinations in Kerala are being completed today (26/04/2021). The present instruction is to start the practical examinations from the 28th. However, in the present scenario, the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary Practical Examinations scheduled to start on 28/04/2021 have been temporarily postponed. Updated exam dates will be announced later,” reads the official notification.

Considering all this, it seems Kerala class 12 board exam result 2021 might get delayed, the results were expected to be declared by the end of May 2021.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary equivalency exams scheduled from May 3 to May 8 have also been postponed.

The state government has shut down all schools and colleges owing to the safety of the students. They have asked teachers to conduct the classes virtually.