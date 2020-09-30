Jabalpur Airport upgradation

Catering to a growing city of promising tourism options, Jabalpur airport is witnessing the rise in passenger traffic. The Airport is now getting upgraded to provide better services to the air travellers of the region. The upgradation work undertaken at the airport includes construction of New Terminal Building, ATC Tower and Technical Block, Fire Station Category VII, other buildings and extension of runway & associated works. State government handed over 468.43 acres of land to AAI for development work in 2015, total land measuring to 775 acres.

The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Spread over an area of 115180 sqft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, advanced baggage screening system, modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses. The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh.

The new building will be built with eco-friendly sustainable material and equipped with solar plant and energy efficient equipment. An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and rain water harvesting system with Sustainable Urban Drainage System are few other green features of the airport upgradation project

Apart from the construction of new terminal building, the upgradation work with project cost of Rs. 412 crores also include extension of runway to make airport suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, construction of 32-metre-high New ATC Tower and Technical block (G+2) with all modern facilities, fire station (Category-VII) and other ancillary buildings like utility block, gate house etc.

The tentative date for completion of the project is next year i.e. December, 2021 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March, 2022. Gateway to the tourist attractions like Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, marble cliffs and waterfalls at nearby Bhedaghat, the airport serves the whole of eastern Madhya Pradesh, especially the Mahakaushal region. The new upgraded Jabalpur airport will play a pivotal role in the development of Jabalpur city and will boost growing tourism industry in the region.