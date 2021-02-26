IRCTC catches speed on entering into partnership with AbhiBus

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation) is currently trading at Rs. 1777.00, up by 50.90 points or 2.95% from its previous closing of Rs. 1726.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1695.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1810.00 and Rs. 1681.90 respectively. So far 156511 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,969.95 on 27-Feb-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 774.85 on 26-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1810.00 and Rs. 1594.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 28563.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.05% and 16.55% respectively.

AbhiBus has entered into partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide bus ticket facility to the latter’s customers. The move will enable IRCTC get the bus inventory across 1,00,000 bus routes and its customers the option to book AC/ non-AC tickets/ buses as per their requirement.IRCTC enables over nine lakh train tickets every day, while AbhiBus has catered to over 45 million customers till date since the launch of online passenger reservation system before launching the e-ticketing platform – Abhibus.com and its mobile apps. With this collaboration, IRCTC plans to ease travel booking for its customers wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another, giving the travelers a hassle-free booking experience.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

