Inmates using same mask for 2 months at Udaipur shelter home

Udaipur : Despite various awareness campaigns and appeals to follow COVID protocols, leave alone the public, norms are being violated at state run shelter homes in Udaipur. A team from the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) led by the secretary and ADJ Kuldeep Sutrakar inspected the boys and girls shelter homes at Chitrakoot Nagar under Sukher police station limits on Tuesday to find many irregularities here.

At the boys home, the inmates told the officer that they had only one mask each, which they have been using since weeks. When it got spoiled, they would wash and use it again. The hostel incharge KK Chandravanshi said one of the boy was tested positive and hence kept in isolation in one room but when the team checked the room, two healthy boys were found with the patient.

At the girls’ shelter home, none of the 15 inmates were seen in masks,they told the team members that they did the cleaning, sweeping job and also washed the toilets since no sanitation worker come there. The team also found that of the 9 staff mentioned in the register, only 5 were on duty. Similarly at the Nari Niketan at Chitrakoot Nagar, the inmates said they were served food on time, but there were no staff for cleaning the area and all the work are done by the inmates themselves.



