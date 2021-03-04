Infosys rises on planning to bring 500 jobs to Calgary over next 3 years

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1359.60, up by 16.00 points or 1.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 1343.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1337.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1363.80 and Rs. 1329.95 respectively. So far 1192080 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1392.70 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 511.10 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1363.80 and Rs. 1244.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 572358.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 56.01% and 13.78% respectively.

Infosys would be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. Within the last two years, the company has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country. The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications.

The company will hire tech talent from fourteen educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo. Infosys plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

