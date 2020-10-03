INDIA’S MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data for September, 2020

India’s merchandise exports in September 2020 were USD 27.40 billion, as compared to USD 26.02 billion in September 2019, showing a positive growth of 5.27 per cent. Exports during April-September 2020-21 were USD 125.06 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 21.43 per cent over the same period last year. The value of merchandise imports in September 2020 was USD 30.31 billion, as compared to USD 37.69 billion in September 2019, a decline of 19.60 per cent. Merchandise imports during April-September 2020-21 were USD 148.69 billion, as compared to USD 248.08 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 40.06 per cent. India is thus a net importer in September 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 2.91 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.67 billion, showing a substantial improvement of 75.06 per cent.

In September 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 23.81 billion, registering a positive growth of 5.44 per cent over September 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2020 was USD 21.11 billion, as compared to USD 19.00 billion in September 2019, registering a positive growth of 11.12 per cent. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-September 2020-21 was USD 104.35 billion, as compared to USD 118.65 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 12.05 per cent.

In September 2020, Oil imports were USD 5.82 billion, as compared to USD 9.09 billion in September 2019, a decline by 35.92 per cent. Oil imports in April-September 2020-21 were USD 31.85 billion, as compared to USD 65.20 billion, showing a decline of 51.14 per cent. Non-oil imports in September 2020 were estimated at USD 24.48 billion, as compared to USD 28.61 billion in September 2019, showing a decline of 14.41 per cent. Non-oil imports in April-September 2020-21 were USD 116.83 billion, as compared to USD 182.88 billion, registering a decline of 36.12 per cent during the same period of the last year. Non-oil and non-gold imports were USD 21.80 billion in September 2020, recording a negative growth of 13.29 per cent, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of USD 25.14 billion in September 2019. Non-oil and non-gold imports were USD 104.85 billion in April-September 2020-21, recording a negative growth of 32.64 per cent, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of USD 155.66 billion in April-September 2019-20.

Major commodities of export which have recorded positive growth during September 2020 vis-à-vis September 2019 are: Other cereals (304.71%), Iron ore (109.52%), Rice (92.44%), Oil meals (43.90%), Carpet (42.89%), Ceramic products and glassware (35.92%), Oil seeds (35.42%), Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed item (33.54%), Drugs and pharmaceuticals (24.36%), Handicrafts excl handmade carpet (21.40%), Meat, dairy and poultry products (19.96%), Jute mfg. including floor covering (18.62%), Cotton yarn/fabs./madeups, handloom products etc. (14.82%), Tobacco (11.09%), Rmg of all textiles (10.21%), Spices (10.07%), Plastic and linoleum (6.50%), Petroleum products (4.17%), Engineering goods (3.73%), Organic and inorganic chemicals (2.87%), Coffee (0.79%) and Electronic goods (0.04%).

Major commodities of export which have recorded negative growth during September 2020 vis-à-vis August 2019 are Cashew (-44.25%), Gems & Jewellery (-24.66%), Man-made yarn/fabs./made-ups etc. (-9.13%), Mica, Coal & other ores, minerals including processed minerals (-7.86%), Marine products (-5.41%), Leather & leather products (-3.67%), Fruits and vegetables (-3.00%), and Tea (-2.64%).

Major commodity groups of import showing negative growth in September 2020 over the corresponding month of last year are: Silver (-93.92%), Cotton Raw and Waste (-82.02%), Newsprint (-62.44%), Gold (-52.85%), Transport equipment (-47.08%), Leather & leather products (-43.80%) and Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrts (-40.47%).

MERCHANDISE TRADE : Preliminary Data, September 2020

Summary Value in USD Billion

Total Non-Petroleum Non- Petroleum and Non-Gems &Jewellery 2019-20 2020-21 % change 2019-20 2020-21 % change 2019-20 2020-21 % change Exports 26.02 27.4 5.27 22.59 23.81 5.44 19.00 21.11 11.12 Imports 37.69 30.31 -19.6 28.61 24.49 -14.41 25.14 21.80 -13.29 Deficit -11.67 -2.91 -75.06 -6.02 -0.67 -88.87 -6.14 -0.68 -88.85

Change by top Commodity Groups Value in USD Million

Top Increase Top Decline Commodity group Change in value % change Commodity group Change in value % change Export DRUGS AND PHARMACEUTICALS 438.88 24.36 GEMS AND JEWELLERY -884.54 -24.66 RICE 345.77 92.44 MAN-MADE YARN/FABS./MADEUPS ETC -36.09 -9.13 ENGINEERING GOODS 244.16 3.73 MARINE PRODUCTS -34.40 -5.41 Import ELECTRONIC GOODS 196.73 3.46 PETROLEUM, CRUDE & PRODUCTS -3263.53 -35.92 METAL FERROUS ORES & OTHER MINERALS 176.14 42.80 MACHINERY, ELECTRICAL & NON-ELECTRICAL -1302.57 -36.76 MEDCNL. & PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS 136.37 27.58 TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT -772.33 -47.08