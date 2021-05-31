India’s Daily New Cases further decline to 1.65 Lakh Cases, maintaining the continuous declining trend

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The Active Caseload has further decreased; 21,14,508 active cases have been reported today.

A net decline of 1,14,216 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 7.58% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 3 continuous days now. 1,65,553 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 17th consecutive day. 2,76,309 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

1,10,756 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,54,54,320 people have already recovered from COVID-19 & 2,76,309 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 91.25%.

A total of 20,63,839 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.31 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 9.36% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 8.02% today. It has remained less than 10% for 6 consecutive days now.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.20 Cr today under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses have been administered through 30,07,831 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. More than 30.35 Lakh (30,35,749) vaccine doses have been given in last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 98,62,777 2nd Dose 67,72,792 FLWs 1st Dose 1,55,59,932 2nd Dose 84,89,241 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,83,43,505 2nd Dose 9,429 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,54,11,045 2nd Dose 1,05,27,297 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,84,40,218 2nd Dose 1,86,50,378 Total 21,20,66,614

