Indian Oil Corporation jumps on reporting marginal rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 131.95, up by 3.90 points or 3.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 128.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 131.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 132.90 and Rs. 126.60 respectively. So far 1123194 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 139.00 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 76.90 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 133.05 and Rs. 126.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 123702.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.50%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.89% and 36.60% respectively.

Indian Oil Corporation has reported 2.13% rise in its net profit at Rs 6360.05 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 6227.31 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 45.97% at Rs 171204.49 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 117286.41 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 1.15% in its net profit at Rs 6235.39 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 6164.70 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 46.47% at Rs 172646.31 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 117870.77 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







