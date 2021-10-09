Indian Hotels Company zooms on opening new hotel in Bhopal

The Indian Hotels Company is currently trading at Rs. 202.10, up by 5.95 points or 3.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 196.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 199.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 211.50 and Rs. 198.20 respectively. So far 1897671 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 211.50 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 92.00 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 211.50 and Rs. 184.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 24231.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.75%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.55% and 18.70% respectively.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened its new hotel, Taj Lakefront in Bhopal. With its landmark location and contemporary design, the hotel draws inspiration from the rich architecture, history and culture of Madhya Pradesh.

The 152-room Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, with panoramic views of the lake and picturesque hills, is a comfortable driving distance from the airport as well as important leisure and commercial centres.

Indian Hotels Company and its subsidiaries are collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and recognized as one of Asia’s largest and finest hotel company. It operates in the luxury, premium, midmarket and value segments of the market.

