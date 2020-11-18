India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

A Virtual Summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Luxembourg H.E. Mr Xavier Bettel on 19 November 2020.

This will be the first stand-alone Summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades. The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high level exchanges in the recent past. The two Prime Ministers have met previously on three occasions.