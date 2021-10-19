In partnership with Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board,RLG to undertake IEC Awareness & Collection Drive

Bhilwara : RLG India, part of Munich-headquartered Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), a leading global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions, is collaborating with Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to launch IEC awareness and collection drive in Rajasthan. Under the ‘Clean to Green on Wheels’ campaign, an awareness drive will be launched across 4 districts of Rajasthan – Alwar, Bhilwara, Jodhpur and Bhiwadi.

To mark the 4th International E-Waste Day on October 14th, RLG India is taking an initiative to educate multiple stakeholders in the districts of Rajasthan about the need for formalE-waste recycling. With this, C2G will flag off collection drives, covering strategic cities and towns of Rajasthan and foster organic collection of Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).

The collection vehicleswill be flagged off from the RSPCB’s office in Jaipur on October 14th, 2021, and travel across 12 districts, 22 towns, conducting 45 activities over a period of 10 days, expecting to reach out to more than 20,000 individuals.

On 17th October vehicle reached Bhilwara, covered various RWA’s and nearby areas and on 18th October Clean to Green Collection Vehicle was flagged off from Bhilwara Municipal Corporation by our Chief Guest Mahaveer Mehra, RO- Bhilwara, RSPCB in presence of Rakesh Pathak, Chairman, Municipal Corporation.

Steering its awareness drive into the state of Rajasthan, RLG, in collaboration with RSPCB, are conducting activities that include launching of takeback portal and promoting doorstep E-Waste collections.‘Feet on Street’have been deployed in 4 citiesfor maximal coverage across bulk consumers, residential area, informal sector, dealer/retailer market, educational institutes.

Talking about the launch of IEC Awareness & Collection drive, Ms. Radhika Kalia, Managing Director, RLG India, said, “The surge in demand for electronics makes it imperative to build awareness that promote collection of EEE from the end users. With the launch of IEC Awareness & Collection drive in Rajasthan, RLG strives to permeate into all big/small cities and towns to provide them with the solutions for the E Waste Problem. We are committed to our aim of building clean and green India for our future generations.”

Talking about the Awareness drive, Anand Mohan, RSPCB’s Member Secretary,said, “E-waste management is currently one of the prime concerns in Rajasthan. A major roadblock that we face today is the lack of awareness among stakeholders about the importance of proper e-waste disposal. We have joined hands with RLG’s C2G campaign to be a part of their great initiative of launching an awareness drive which will not only educate the stakeholders but will also conduct activities across multiple districts of Rajasthan to set a practical example of sustainable e-waste management.”

Please share this news







