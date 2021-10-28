Homage Paid To Bravehearts At Prerna Sthal Jaipur On The Occassion Of 75th Infantry Day

Jaipur : On the ocassion of the 75th Infantry Day, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Chief of Staff, Sapta Shakti Command paid homage to the bravehearts in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Prerna Sthal, Jaipur.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian Army as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the SIKH Regiment landed from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the marauding tribals who were supported by the Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Chief of Staff, Sapta Shakti Command in his message, complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sancitity of Nation’s Borders with fortitude and elan. The General Officer further urged all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command to take inspiration from the fallen brave hearts who sacrificed their life for the integrity of the motherland and carry on the rich heritage and traditions of Indian Army.

