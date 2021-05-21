Hindustan Zinc’s bottling plant setup in record 5 days supports with 10,000 oxygen cylinders

Bottling plant was setup with a capacity of 500 cylinders/ day

Additional support of 160 MT liquid oxygen coming to 26,000 cylinders

Support extended in 6 districts – Udaipur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Jalore and Bhilwara

Udaipur : In time of a critical need of oxygen in the state, Hindustan Zinc has dedicated its entire supply of oxygen from its plant in Rajsamand to the Rajasthan government and local authorities. The company, which had setup an oxygen bottling plant at their Dariba location (Rajsamand district) in a record time of 5 days earlier this month, has now supplied over 10,000 cylinders of medical oxygen. Apart from the 10,000 cylinders HZL has also supported local authorities with an additional ~160 MT of liquid oxygen, providing a total of ~260 MT oxygen till now. The company is committed to a constant supply of ~10 MT oxygen daily in the form of liquid and cylinders.

Extending his appreciation to the team, Mr Sahiram Vishnoi, General Manager – District Industrial Centre Rajsamand said, “During such time of distress, Hindustan Zinc has helped our communities with a daily supply of 500-600 cylinders in hospitals of six districts of Rajasthan. With this help, we are ensuring that there is no shortage of oxygen under any emergency situation. It is commendable how the team worked on this plant with a quick turnaround of five days to support with a dedicated and no cost oxygen supply.”

Post an approval from PESO and Drug Controller Jaipur for the oxygen to be of medical use, HZL’s Dariba plant was slightly modified and the infrastructure was adjusted to load tankers as an emergency requirement and supply liquid oxygen to Government through Cryogenic tankers. The bottling plant was also setup to convert available gaseous oxygen to higher pressure through gas oxygen compressor and fill cylinders for use in hospitals.

The company has evenextended the support to the health Administration, by disinfecting areas by spraying & fumigating with Sodium Hypochlorite solution and providing medical gears like masks, sanitizers & Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). So far, around one lakh litres of Sodium Hypochlorite solution have been procured for sanitization purposes.

