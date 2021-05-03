Hero MotoCorp sells 3.72 lakh units of motorcycles & scooters in April 2021

Hero MotoCorp has sold 372,285 units in the month of April 2021. The sales in April’21 were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

The sales numbers of April 2021 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April’20), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers, due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Please share this news







