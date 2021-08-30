Hero motoCorp revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in Bangladesh

Building on its robust portfolio of premium products in the country, Hero MotoCorp is all set to excite the customers in Bangladesh with its latest motorcycle – the Hero Hunk 150R. Developed especially for the Bangladesh market, the premium Hunk 150R delivers an unparalleled experience with its new-age experience and riding style. The bike offers best- in-class single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe handling – making the Hunk 150R a stand-out premium product that will appeal to the aspirational youth of Bangladesh.

Offering performance, sportiness and features, the Hunk 150R is available at an attractive inaugural price of BDT 164,490 (Double Disc) and BDT 174,490 (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS), across Bangladesh at authorized dealer touch-points.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

