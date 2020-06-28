Head constable accuse CI, colleagues for assault, caste based slurs

Udaipur : A head constable posted at Sadar police station in Chittorgarh district has given a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police against the Circle Inspector and some of his colleagues accusing them of humiliating him by using caste based remarks and assault after he refused to fulfill their alleged demand for a liquor bottle. The complainant said CI Vikram Singh and four other constables manhandled him inside the inspector’s chamber on Saturday afternoon.

“No FIR has been lodged yet, however, i have called for an enquiry after receiving the complaint from the cop. CO, Chittorgarh would be looking into the matter” SP Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran. PannaLal Meena the complainant said that he was called at the police station around 3pm and given a case to investigate.

One of the head constable Ranveer Singh also asked him to arrange a liquor bottle for the inspector and one for some of the staff members. In his complaint Meena said that he refused straight away to arrange liquor bottles and said he wont do anything unlawful. This reportedly infuriated the cops who forcibly took him inside the CI’s chamber where he was beaten up. Meena said the officer and four cops including Vineet, Fateh Singh, DevKishan and Ranvir manhandled and humiliated him using casteist remarks.