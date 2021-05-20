Happiest Minds Technologies surges on partnering with Coco Cola Bottling Company United

Happiest Minds Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 764.05, up by 15.90 points or 2.13% from its previous closing of Rs. 748.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 748.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 772.55 and Rs. 738.15 respectively. So far 385154 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 868.05 on 10-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.55 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 797.00 and Rs. 720.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11227.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.45% and 32.30% respectively.

Happiest Minds Technologies has successfully executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United for streamlining its order management with RPA in Microsoft Power Automate.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (Coca-Cola United) has a long history of supplying Coca-Cola products directly to retailers and restaurants. But when Coca-Cola introduced its new Freestyle vending machine, Coca-Cola United, a privately owned company that isn’t owned by Coca-Cola, was challenged to streamline its order and invoicing procedures. It rose to the occasion quickly, using Microsoft Power Automate robotic process automation (RPA). Coca-Cola United is advancing the strategic Freestyle initiative with process automation that matches the individuality and innovation that the product represents.

Happiest Minds Technologies provides IT services. The Company offers big data analytics, cloud computing, networking, engineering, digital solutions, infrastructure, and other related activities. Happiest Minds Technologies serves customers worldwide.

