Happiest Minds Technologies shines on entering into Managed Service Provider agreement with CyberArk

Happiest Minds Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 761.45, up by 12.25 points or 1.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 749.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 755.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 769.35 and Rs. 753.95 respectively. So far 193414 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 868.05 on 10-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.55 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 774.75 and Rs. 735.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11182.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.45% and 32.30% respectively.

Happiest Minds Technologies is entering into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security, to deliver end-to-end next-gen Privileged Access Management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

With this partnership, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, the DevOps pipeline, robotic process automation and more, through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to help customers in their Zero Trust based digital transformation journey. With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal WFH driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms.

Happiest Minds Technologies provides IT services. The Company offers big data analytics, cloud computing, networking, engineering, digital solutions, infrastructure, and other related activities. Happiest Minds Technologies serves customers worldwide.

