Guinness World Record for 4035 saplings planted in less than 1 minute

Udaipur : Lakshyaraj Singh of the Udaipur ex-royal family, commenced a unique ‘Go Green’ initiative ‘Vriksh Hi Jeevan Abhiyaan’ on Tuesday which has earned him the third Guinness World Record in just under 10 months.During the campaign, thousands of school students, Indian Army personnel and citizens from all walks of life participated and planted 4035 saplings varies from Amaltaj,Srahdana, Gulmohar, Kesiya Shayma in less than 60 seconds.The previous world record for most saplings planted in 60 seconds stood at 2000 but this unique initiative in Udaipur by Lakshyaraj Singh broke the previous record.

Go Green’ highlighted Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar’s idea for a cleaner and greener tomorrow with more saplings being planted by the citizens themselves. Speaking on the occasion he said, “The focus has always been to give back to the society. And caring for Mother Earth should be a priority for each one of us so that we are able to provide a better tomorrow for the generations to come given the current challenges of global warming, ecological imbalance and various natural calamities which have resulted due to man-made misadventures.”

This is his third Guinness World Record; the first being ‘Vastradaan’ which witnessed the collection of 3,29,250 clothes for donation to the needy. It was followed by the second Guinness World Record for Inspire Education wherein 20 tonnes of stationery items for students were collected within 24 hours.