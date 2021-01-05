GTS Translation Wins 2020 Clutch Global Award!

December 2020. Leading B2B review company Clutch named GTS Translation as one of the highest rated translation companies in its 2020 Clutch Global Awards. GTS is consistently ranked as one of the top localization companies by other review websites such as Medium.com, UpCity, Pickwriters, G2 and PFind. GTS also has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google Places.

So why do customers love us so much? For over 20 years, GTS has been providing our customers with top quality professional translation services. Our attention to quality is second to none. Our Quality Management System (QMS) is certified as compliant with the ISO 17100:2015 standard. And we never stop thinking of ways to improve customer service and the quality of our translations.

Doing It Online

GTS Translation is one of the few translation companies that offers a complete solution online. You can get instant online price quotes for document and website translation on our website. Payment are also made online using a credit card. Once the order is placed, you can track the progress online, download an invoice and translation certificate, ask for revisions and more.

What Kind of Translation Services Do We Provide?

GTS provides document translation services in over 90 languages. This includes:

Legal documents such as contracts, court documents, divorce decrees, prenuptial agreements, patents

Medical documents such as clinical trial documents, informed consents, medical device Information for Use (IFU), medical and hospital reports.

Technical documents such as User Guides, technical manuals, installation instructions, technical specifications, Safety Data Sheets (SDS).

Business and financial documents, annual reports, marketing brochures, employee handbooks.

Websites and website content

Software and cell phone applications, computer games

Subtitles and captions for video clips

Which Industries Do We Serve?

We have over 1,000 clients in nearly every industry. This includes:

Chemical. We work with some of the largest chemical companies in the world and translate for them SDS, manufacturing procedures, safety instructions, chemical product labels and more. If your company exports chemical products to China, we can help translate all materials mandated by regulations to Mandarin Chinese.

Medical Devices. We work with leading medical device companies and translate Directions for Use (DFU) documents, Physician manuals, imaging software manuals and web content. We also provide localization of user interface (UI) for medical devices.

Pharmaceutical. We translate a wide range of materials for pharmaceutical companies and biomedical companies that are engaged in new drug studies. We translate all clinical trial materials including informed consent forms, Case Report Forms (CRF), clinical protocols, study drug labels, lab reports, drug inserts and instructions. We have helped some of the largest medical schools in the US with translation of clinical study documents.

Software.Leading software companies turn to GTS for translation of User Guides, localization of software resource files, API and SDK documents and web-based applications.

Electronics. We translate content for consumer electronics companies, telecommunications companies, cell phone and phone accessories manufacturers.

Engineering. We translate for civil engineering companies, HVAC manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers.

Cosmetics. We translate for cosmetic companies that manufacture personal use products. We also translate materials for some of the world’s leading cosmetic surgery equipment companies.

Food. We help companies in the food an beverage industry with translation of food product labels, production instructions, cosmetics products packaging.

Automotive. Translation of car manuals, assembly instructions, production documents.

Languages Supported

We support over 90 languages including Western European languages (French, Italian, German, Spanish, European Portuguese, Russian, Flemish), Eastern European languages (Czech, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish), Scandinavian languages (Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, Swedish), Middle-Eastern languages (Arabic, Hebrew, Farsi), Asian languages (Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Tagalog), African/Indian languages (Hindu, Urdu, Indonesian, Malay) and American languages (Brazilian Portuguese, Mexican and Latin American Spanish). We also translate from all languages into English.

Why work with our language translation agency?

Many of our customers feel that we are the best translation agency. We are highly responsive to your needs: we consistently deliver on time and at a high level of quality. Our prices are very competitive. And our Warranty policy guarantees that your orders will be processed in the most trustworthy and effective way humanly possible. Get instant online price quotes on our website and order online 24/7.

