From Pollard to AB De Villiers, 12 cricketers who have taken the #BreakTheBeard challenge this IPL

Udaipur : This IPL 2020, cricketers are not only challenging one another on the field, but off the field as well. One such challenge is #BreakTheBeard, where the players are sporting a new bearded look and tagging fellow cricketers and team players to do so as well.

The #BreakTheBeard trendthis year, was started by none other than MS Dhoni, where he donned the new ‘Thala’ look, which was appreciated by his fans and followers. Netizens went gaga over his new beard, as the skipper was spotted sporting a full-grown beard during lockdown.

These players with their refreshing style are showing their A-game on the field making fans wonder if it’s because of #BreakTheBeard.

Two weeks after MSD,Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, follow the trend and adopted the massively popular French beard. Taking tips from none other than his favorite batting partner Hardik Pandya, Pollard’s French beard suited him just well. In his new avatar, he challenged KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Pollard said on his social media post, “Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready?”

Dinesh Karthik was quik to respond to with his sharp and clean style, “Challenge accepted As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 – MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR”

Dinesh Karthik’s Van Dyke style was quick to grasp attention of his wife Dipika and friend Hardik Pandya, both of whom found his new look too cute to be true.

Following in Pollard’s footsteps, Krunal wasn’t far behind, where he took up the challenge and shaved his beard, only to keep a goatee and a moustache, popularly known as the Zappa beard. He then started a scorecard as well MI – 2, KKR – 1.

With both MI and KKR, gearing up for the grooming game, CSK didn’t want to be left out. Team’s star batsman Faf Du Plessis, quickly jumped to the bandwagon announcing CSK’s arrival. He sported Anchor beard and looked too classy and composed to everyone’s liking.

With already so many cricketers donning a new look, AB De Villiers, left no stone unturned to look sharp. He looked his absolute best while sporting a chin strap, with his sharp jawline. Playing his A-game on field, ABD aced his grooming game and said, “Change is the only constant” they say. Took this thought a bit seriously and decided to sport a new style! what u say @dk00019 @kieron.pollard55 @fafdup @krunalpandya_official. Can’t wait to see who picks up this baton next!

With veteran international players doing #BreakTheBeard, the younger cricketers too jumped on to the bandwagon and started sporting different beard styles as per their face cuts.

Starting with Devdutt Padikkal, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, IsuruUdana, and Suryakumar Yadav all soon followed suit.

Battling in the finals, Delhi Capital’s captain Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indian’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah challenged each other right before the playoffs.

Bumrah mentioned in his social media post, “Me and the #Paltan are ready!Where you at [email protected] See you on the field.”

Shreyas Iyer gave a cheek response showing off his new #BreakTheBeard style, “Delhi Capitals has arrived #BreakTheBeard! Swagatnikarogehamara? @jaspritb1 May the best man win”

Won’t it be interesting to see cricket fans support their favorite IPL players bytaking up the BreakTheBeard challenge? So, what are you all waiting for? Go shave and upload your #BreakTheBeard challenge videos on Instagram, tagging @break_the_beardand get a chance to be featured on the page.