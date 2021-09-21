Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will bring lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, Kiranas and the best brands together to deliver festive cheer

Udaipur : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced that it will kick off the country’s festive season with the 8th edition of its biggest flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from October 7 to 12, 2021. The 6-day event will see millions of consumers, sellers, small businesses, artisans, Kiranas, brands and e-commerce ecosystem partners celebrate the upcoming festive season. In a first, non-Plus customers will be able to gain early access by redeeming 50 earned SuperCoins on the Flipkart app. This year, The Big Billion Days will bring forth several new opportunities for homegrown brands and sellers to celebrate with consumers across the country, from metros to Tier 2 cities and beyond.

Over the past year and a half, Flipkart’s focus has largely been to build and aid a collaborative and democratic retail ecosystem for MSMEs to revive and revitalize their businesses. Flipkart has left no stone unturned in bringing value to consumers in every part of the country by expanding choice and bringing the prowess of technology to all. This year will see a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards throughout TBBD. Consumers can expect a special and immersive shopping experience, like never before.

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2021, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group, Flipkart said, “Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and each time we set out to deliver the best possible experience for all our consumers, sellers and brand partners. Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalize consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India’s economic growth. Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation.”

