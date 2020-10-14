Entire North Konkan updated to Red Alert including Mumbai, Thane

Districts like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places. Most places in the state are likely to experience moderate to heavy spells, predicted by the weather department.

Traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains and rise in the level of backwater of Ujani dam yesterday.

The water from Ujani dam is being released at 1.80 lakh cusecs. In Pune city, several low-lying areas reported water logging and power outage was also reported in some parts of the city.

Sangli, Solapur Osmanabad have been receiving heavy rainfall which has led to crop losses. Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to waterlogging in several low lying areas.