Dr. Preeti invited as Guest of Honour for Milestone Global Awards, Malaysia

Udaipur : Udaipur’s Dr.Preeti Panwar Solanki is invited as Guest of honor at Milestone Global Awards 2020 to be held in Malaysia. In the event achievers from all over the world will be awarded for their significant contribution. Dr. Preeti was also recipient of Global award as best beauty pageant coach for 2019.

Preeti said that Chief Guest of the event is Mrs Datin Noorazah Binti Omar, Director General ,Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and other guest of honors are Dato Aslina Ex Deputy Prime Minister daughter, And members from Indonesian Royal family Putri Shahda Azza bt Megat Burhainudin, Mazita bt. Md Zin , Harun Al Rashid,Dr Hasliza Ozcan,,Mdm Noor Hayatee Ab,Mr Calvin Thoo.,Dato Mohd raid ,Mdm Siti nor Lisa the al’s and few more distinguished personalities . Udaipur’s Preeti solanki has been the winner of Mrs United Nations Personality 2016 crown.