Defence Secretary launches DG NCC Mobile Training App 2.0

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched Directorate General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mobile Training App Version 2.0 in New Delhi on May 28, 2021. The app will assist in conducting countrywide online training to NCC cadets during the COVID-19 pandemic conditions. It is aimed at providing NCC-related basic information and entire training material (Syllabus, Précis, Training Videos, Frequently Asked Questions) on one platform. It provides the NCC cadets easy access to training material and assists in carrying out training during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary congratulated NCC for continuing to impart training to its cadets through online mode, in line with COVID-19 protocols. He said the NCC Training App Version 2.0 will be useful to the cadets in digital learning, overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 restrictions on physical contact. Using this app, the cadets will be able to attend online training, appear in certificate exams and prevent loss of academic year. Complimenting the NCC staff for developing the app, Dr Ajay Kumar said it will certainly be a positive step towards automation of NCC training, in line with ‘Digital India’ vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Ajay Kumar termed digital technology as a lifeline in these COVID-19 times, stating that now it is a way of life and way of training for NCC cadets. He listed out various steps taken by Ministry of Defence to impart training to cadets through digital means, including the increase in number of different types of simulators in all NCC Directorates. He added that soon NCC cadets will be imparted training on satellite imagery and GIS-based mapping. Dr Ajay Kumar further said Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for uniforms will soon be made available wherein uniform allowances will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the cadets.

The Defence Secretary urged the NCC cadets to adopt and maintain the statues of the Armed Forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation, under #NCCforStatues which, he said, will be a fitting tribute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. He also praised the cadets who have volunteered and participated in Ex-NCC YOGDAN in combating COVID-19 last year and those who are participating this year.

In his welcome address, DG NCC Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich said a need was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19 in March 2020. DG NCC Mobile App Version 1.0 for training was launched by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on August 27, 2020 in order to assist online cadet training. The DG NCC stated that regular feedback was obtained on the functioning of the app, based on which it was upgraded to Version 2.0 to make it more useful to the cadets.

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich added that DG NCC Mobile Training App Version 2.0 will be bilingual (Hindi and English). New pages have also been included for ease of navigation on the app. Precis and Frequently Asked Questions in Hindi have also been added. The DG NCC said there is also an addition of 130 training videos to make the classes more interesting. The app has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post his/her question related to the training syllabus and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors.

During the event, NCC cadets also shared their experiences of using Version 1.0 of the app and gave suggestions to further improve the services of the app. They thanked NCC for conducting online training even in challenging times.

Officers and cadets of all 17 NCC Directorates attended the event virtually from across the country. Senior civil & military officials of Ministry of Defence were also present on the occasion.

