Covid vaccines safe, only 0.18% adverse events so far: Government

Of the total people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the government on Tuesday said 0.18% were adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002% had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant and stressed that both the vaccines are safe.