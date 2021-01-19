Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Covid vaccines safe, only 0.18% adverse events so far: Government

Covid vaccines safe, only 0.18% adverse events so far: Government

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant and stressed that both the vaccines are safe.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved