Massive showdown in MLSU, VC-Dean row reach police station

‘Paliwal removed from Dean’s chair’

Udaipur : A two months old row between the Vice Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University and Law College Dean crossed the university campus and reached the police department. Amidst protest from the ABVP team, Anand Paliwal, the dean was removed from his responsibilities on Tuesday and the charge has been assigned to Seema Malik from the Arts College. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been given at the PratapNagar police station against Paliwal for intruding into the VC’s residence without appointment and trying to obstruct the procedure under the career advancement scheme (CAS).

VC America Singh had written a letter to Udaipur SP Rajiv Pachar claiming life threat and police help for conducting the CAS related meeting on Monday. Singh said he feared attack from ‘external sources’ and there had been differences between him and Paliwal in the past too. The VC had in September alleged that due to Paliwal’s fault the university had suffered a financial loss of 7 crore rupees in legal cases. This had led to a protest by the ABVP and the VC had held Paliwal responsible for encouraging the students to do so. The incident had soured the relation between the two academicians.

Recently, when the university initiated the career advancement procedure for faculties of various departments, Paliwal allegedly opposed the move. According to sources, the procedure would pave way to the promotion of two faculty members of the law college and qualify them for deanship which Paliwal did not wish to happen. The VC said an outsider who was an office bearer of the ABVP intruded in the meeting and had a hot talk with the university officials which was not acceptable. Meanwhile, Paliwal said it is a conspiracy against him and some people are misleading the VC and giving false feedback.

“The ABVP is an independent body which stands for the students’ welfare and issues. Just because that i am associated with the ABVP, doesnt mean that i instigate the students for agitation or i can ask them to withdraw from any of their decision” Paliwal told the media.

