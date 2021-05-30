COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 134

India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today.
The country has administered more than 21 Cr vaccine doses (21,18,39,768) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
14,15,190 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|7,999
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16,389
|6
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,510
|0
|4
|Assam
|5,50,624
|8
|5
|Bihar
|15,72,323
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|35,607
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7,50,080
|2
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|32,628
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|39,070
|0
|10
|Delhi
|10,24,204
|25
|11
|Goa
|34,378
|0
|12
|Gujarat
|13,67,054
|22
|13
|Haryana
|9,58,559
|84
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|80,213
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,91,629
|146
|16
|Jharkhand
|5,01,817
|2
|17
|Karnataka
|8,90,494
|125
|18
|Kerala
|1,84,304
|1
|19
|Ladakh
|23,668
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|2,289
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|15,53,245
|1
|22
|Maharashtra
|9,51,522
|21
|23
|Manipur
|28,677
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|38,533
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|16,321
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|18,659
|0
|27
|Odisha
|6,90,300
|23
|28
|Puducherry
|17,037
|0
|29
|Punjab
|4,38,210
|4
|30
|Rajasthan
|16,97,334
|6
|31
|Sikkim
|10,425
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|10,95,761
|57
|33
|Telangana
|1,40,687
|34
|34
|Tripura
|54,015
|0
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|19,80,245
|8792
|36
|Uttarakhand
|2,66,626
|2
|37
|West Bengal
|9,44,073
|10
|Total
|1,82,25,509
|9,373
The total of 21,18,39,768 include 98,61,648 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,55,53,395 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,87,493 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,82,25,509 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 9,373 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 6,53,51,847 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,05,17,121 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,84,18,226 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,86,43,720 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|98,61,648
|2nd Dose
|67,71,436
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,55,53,395
|2nd Dose
|84,87,493
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|1,82,25,509
|2nd Dose
|9,373
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,53,51,847
|2nd Dose
|1,05,17,121
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,84,18,226
|2nd Dose
|1,86,43,720
|Total
|21,18,39,768
As on Day-134 of the vaccination drive (29th May, 2021), total 28,09,436 vaccine doses were given. 25,11,052 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,98,384 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 29th May, 2021 (134th Day)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|16,743
|2ndDose
|10,803
|FLWs
|1stDose
|84,999
|2nd Dose
|23,056
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|14,15,190
|2nd Dose
|9,075
|45 to 60 years
|1stDose
|7,15,209
|2nd Dose
|1,61,093
|Over 60 years
|1stDose
|2,78,911
|2nd Dose
|94,357
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|25,11,052
|2ndDose
|2,98,384
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.