COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 134

India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today.

The country has administered more than 21 Cr vaccine doses (21,18,39,768) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

14,15,190 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 7,999 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 16,389 6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 20,510 0 4 Assam 5,50,624 8 5 Bihar 15,72,323 2 6 Chandigarh 35,607 0 7 Chhattisgarh 7,50,080 2 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 32,628 0 9 Daman & Diu 39,070 0 10 Delhi 10,24,204 25 11 Goa 34,378 0 12 Gujarat 13,67,054 22 13 Haryana 9,58,559 84 14 Himachal Pradesh 80,213 0 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,91,629 146 16 Jharkhand 5,01,817 2 17 Karnataka 8,90,494 125 18 Kerala 1,84,304 1 19 Ladakh 23,668 0 20 Lakshadweep 2,289 0 21 Madhya Pradesh 15,53,245 1 22 Maharashtra 9,51,522 21 23 Manipur 28,677 0 24 Meghalaya 38,533 0 25 Mizoram 16,321 0 26 Nagaland 18,659 0 27 Odisha 6,90,300 23 28 Puducherry 17,037 0 29 Punjab 4,38,210 4 30 Rajasthan 16,97,334 6 31 Sikkim 10,425 0 32 Tamil Nadu 10,95,761 57 33 Telangana 1,40,687 34 34 Tripura 54,015 0 35 Uttar Pradesh 19,80,245 8792 36 Uttarakhand 2,66,626 2 37 West Bengal 9,44,073 10 Total 1,82,25,509 9,373

The total of 21,18,39,768 include 98,61,648 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,55,53,395 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,87,493 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,82,25,509 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 9,373 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 6,53,51,847 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,05,17,121 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,84,18,226 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,86,43,720 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 98,61,648 2nd Dose 67,71,436 FLWs 1st Dose 1,55,53,395 2nd Dose 84,87,493 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1,82,25,509 2nd Dose 9,373 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,53,51,847 2nd Dose 1,05,17,121 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,84,18,226 2nd Dose 1,86,43,720 Total 21,18,39,768

As on Day-134 of the vaccination drive (29th May, 2021), total 28,09,436 vaccine doses were given. 25,11,052 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,98,384 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 29th May, 2021 (134th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 16,743 2ndDose 10,803 FLWs 1stDose 84,999 2nd Dose 23,056 18-44 years 1st Dose 14,15,190 2nd Dose 9,075 45 to 60 years 1stDose 7,15,209 2nd Dose 1,61,093 Over 60 years 1stDose 2,78,911 2nd Dose 94,357 Total Achievement 1stDose 25,11,052 2ndDose 2,98,384

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.