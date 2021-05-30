PASSING OUT PARADE – SPRING TERM 2021 HELD AT INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY ON 29 MAY 21

In a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Saturday, 29 May 21, 152 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 100 INAC, cadets of 30A Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and 32 Naval Orientation Course (Regular) passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review. Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Commandant, INA was the Conducting Officer.

The Presidents Gold Medal for the Indian Naval Academy B. Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Mohit Bhurariya. The other medal winners were as follows: –

(a) CNS Silver medal for INAC B. Tech Course -. Midshipman Rohit Dagar

(b) FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B. Tech Course-Midshipman Gaurav Kumar

(c) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Regular) – Cadet Akanksha Mehra

(d) Commandant, INA Silver Medal for NOC (Regular)- Cadet Ritika Mishra

(e) Zamorin Trophy for most promising women trainee – Cadet Vaishali Mishra

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academys Quarterdeck, in Slow March, to the traditional notes of Auld Lang Syne – the poignant farewell tune played by Armed Forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their Antim Pag or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turn out, smart drill and movements on parade. The Reviewing Officer emphasised on the core values of duty, honour and courage. He also highlighted that armed forces are the strongest pillar of defence of the country and have to deliver each and every time, whether it be a situation of conflict, escalation by inimical forces on the land or maritime borders or response to COVID pandemic, natural calamity, search and rescue which was witnessed during cyclone Yaas and Tauktae recently.

The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of the passing out trainees and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training. These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields. Stringent precautionary measures instituted by the Academy has helped in accomplishing the challenging goal of training cadets during COVID-19 and successful culmination of the Spring Term 2021 at INA.

