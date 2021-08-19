COVID-19: Active infections fall below 20,000 as TN logs 1,702 new cases, 29 deaths

Chennai : Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh infections with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 25,95,935, the health department said.

The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,892 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,41,432, leaving 19,864 active infections, a bulletin said.

Active infections dropped below the 30,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on July 15.

A total of 1,62,173 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,04,28,400 till date.

Four districts recorded the highest number of new cases with Coimbatore adding 198 infections, Chennai 193, Erode 147 and Thanjavur 112.

Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with three cases.

Twenty-nine districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.

Seven of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 34-year-old man from Tiruppur who died in May.

The man, who tested COVID-19 positive on May 15, died at the Government hospital, Udumalpet, Tiruppur on May 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

