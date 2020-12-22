Central Bank Of India Celebrated its 110th Foundation Day on 21st Dec. 2020, on this occasion ShriPallavMohapataraMD &CEO ,ShriAlokSrivastava ED and P P Panda CVO along with other Executives of the Bank paid floral tributes to the Founder of the Bank Sir SorabjiPochkhanawala at their Corporate Office Nariman Point Mumbai.

Central Bank Of India in association with National Payments Corporation of India launched a new variant of Debit Card Product- ‘RUPAY SELECT’and “FASTAG” on the occasion of the Bank’s Foundation Day on 21th Dec.2020. The card was unwilled by PallavMohapatra, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank and Mr. DilipAsbe, MD and CEO of NPCI who joined the function virtually along with dignitaries from both the organizations.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bank of India Mr.PallavMohapatra told that Bank is launching two customer utility products on the occasion of 110th foundation day of the Bank. First product is RUPAY SELECT DEBIT CARD, which is launched in association with NPCI. This premium card designed especially for select category with wellness as key feature. Customers having select card will enjoy benefits such as complimentary Health check-ups, Gym, Golf, SPA and lounge access at selected centres besides Accidental Cover of Rs.10 lakh at no extra cost to customers.

FASTAG is the other product launched in association with OSTA. Customers using our FASTAG will not lose any interest by transmitting the funds into FASTAG account, instead the customer will cross the Toll Plaza with Central Bank of India FASTAG based on recharge amount blocked in his Savings account and the account will be debited on next day of the transaction unlike other players having such product where the fund is transferred to a wallet by debiting thecustomersaccount.

Photo Narration:ShriPallavMohapatara MD & CEO , ShriAlokSrivastava ED, P P Panda CVO,Shri S P Dhal General Manager, S K Gupta DGM , Shri. S H Ayubi CMO, B Murli CEO BRONTOO Tech.are all seen in the Photographs.

