CapitalVia haste 3x growth with opening new office in Powai Mumbai

Mumbai : CapitalVia Global Research Limited, a pure play financial market research and consulting company, today announces the expansion of their new office space in order to accommodate continuing growth and future market development plans. The new administrative office is located on the 6th floor, Schindler House, Powai, Mumbai, MH.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the new office space doubles the office footprint and leadership functions needed to support growing market penetration. The location is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities, as well as high-tech Fortune companies.

‘’CapitalVia Global Research is tremendously excited about expanding the office to a location which not only fits our strategic needs, but gives us a fresh, new landscape for building on our 15 years of experience’’, said, Prem Prakash, CEO, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

The Talent Acquisition team has already started recruiting resources for Research, IT, Human Resource, Business Operations (Domestic & International) teams for Mumbai Office.

Prem Prakash adds, ‘’The expansion will open doors to build a massive pool of investors, access to a huge number of allied services and will be better equipped to meet the needs of our growing number of clients.’’

