Cadila Healthcare trades in fine fettle on the bourses

Cadila Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 464.75, up by 8.50 points or 1.86% from its previous closing of Rs. 456.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 455.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 465.85 and Rs. 451.45 respectively. So far 74260 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 673.70 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 408.40 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 482.50 and Rs. 451.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47639.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.43% and 9.69% respectively.

Zydus Cadila has submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the Drug Controller General of India for Desidustat, an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor for treatment of anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who are on Dialysis and Not on Dialysis.

Chronic Kidney Disease is a serious progressive medical condition which is a global unmet healthcare need involving gradual loss of functioning of kidneys eventually leading to kidney failure.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.