TVS Motor surges on signing MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 712.85, up by 2.90 points or 0.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 709.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 697.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 720.10 and Rs. 695.80 respectively. So far 104498 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 793.45 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 445.60 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 749.00 and Rs. 695.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 34042.37 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.92% and 9.82% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for investment in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicle. Under the MOU, TVS Motor will invest Rs 1200 crore in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicles (EV) in the next four years. The investment will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space.

The signing of this MoU is in line with TVS Motor’s firm belief in the potential of the State in terms of human resources, infrastructure and overall business environment. It will also have a significant beneficial effect on small and medium industries directly or indirectly associated with TVS Motor in Tamil Nadu.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer.