Brahma Kumaris appointed Dadi Ratan Mohini as their Spiritual Head



Abu Road : The Brahma Kumaris, the world’s largest spiritual organisation run by women, have appointed Dadi Ratan Mohini as their Spiritual Head. The Management Committee of the institution took this decision in a meeting. Dadi Ratan Mohini was earlier the Additional Chief of the Brahma Kumaris. Her new designation was announced by the Management Committee following the passing away of Dadi Hirday Mohini, the Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, on March 11, 2021.

B.K. Karuna, a member of the Management Committee, said that Dadi Ishu had been named Additional Spiritual Head of the Brahma Kumaris. B.K. Dr. Nirmala will be the Joint Spiritual Head in Gyan Sarovar Academy Mount Abu. Born in 1925 in Hyderabad, Sindh, in undivided India, Dadi Ratan Mohini came in contact with the Brahma Kumaris at the age of 11 years. Even at the age of 96 she remains active, with her day beginning at 3.30 am. In addition to her other responsibilities, she oversees the training and appointment of Rajyoga teachers in the institution.

Dadi takes special interest in spreading values among the youth and inspiring them to lead an exemplary life. During her 85 years of association with the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Ratan Mohini has served across the country and abroad, sharing her spiritual wisdom and knowledge of Rajyoga meditation. She is one of the few remaining members of the Brahma Kumaris who have been with the institution since its founding.

