Big Billion Days 2021 brings unprecedented opportunities for MSMEs & Kiranas and delivers unmatched value to customers

Udaipur : The 8th edition of The Big Billion Days, Flipkart’s annual flagship event, started on a positive note, with early trends reflecting upbeat consumer sentiment in the country and the growth that Flipkart has enabled for MSMEs and sellers.

Early Access for Flipkart Plus customers saw a 40% growth as compared to last year. Interestingly, ~45% of customer demand has been from tier 3 cities and beyond signaling a strong preference for high-value goods/ items. The anticipation for this festival was evident as more than 2 million customers pre-booked close to 5 million products just prior to Early Access by paying just Re.1.

Keeping with the Indian festive spirit, Flipkart has designed and disbursed ‘BBD Shagun’ (a special reward) for its customers this year. More than Rs. 2 crores have been redeemed by over 250,000 customers under this offering in the first 12 hours of Early Access. The curated offerings of “BBD Specials” continued to be a customer favourite, with over 100,000 customers placing orders for these products in the first 12 hours of Early Access.

Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Customer and Growth, Flipkart, said, “This year, TBBD has started off seeing upbeat participation by customers and sellers. E-commerce is clearly gaining increasing acceptance among the masses, and it is evident that user-friendly technical and financial constructs are helping to drive its adoption. We will continue, in the years ahead, to do what we do best – offer products that deliver the best value, and introduce features and solutions that make our platform more accessible and affordable for customers. We will expand and strengthen our ecosystem of sellers and MSMEs, enabling better income and livelihoods for millions and expand our reach across the country. We look forward to a year of prosperity and well-being for all.”

