Best Axis Credit Cards to Avail if you’re an Online Shopper

Why Choose an Axis Bank Credit Card over others?

Axis Bank Credit Cards are structured to take into consideration the various customers’ uses and lifestyles. For those who want to lead a luxurious lifestyle, the 10X weekend bonus points, airline membership subscription plans and a premium economy class air ticket package are perfect.

Also worthwhile is the variety of cards that Axis Bank offers to synchronize with the needs and preferences of different customers. If, on the one hand, there are Axis Bank cards for travelers to stay there, they also have Axis Bank online shopping credit cards simultaneously. Look down to find the one that resonates with your passions.

List of Best Axis Bank Credit Cards For Online Shopping in India

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Offers

3,300rs incorporating and activation advantages 5% on all Flipkart, Myntra & 2GUD purchases. 4% Cashback on each preferred merchant purchase Cashback in all other groups 1.5 percent 4 Free lounge visits each year for select domestic airports Axis Bank Dining Delights offers you 20% off restaurants in partner restaurants

Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card Offers

Every −200 spent on credit card earn 4-40 points 1st online transaction with 100 points 10x points on weekend restaurants (only registered for the selected trade category) 5x points for Axis Shopping Card weekend (only registered traders in the selected category) Exciting deals on film tickets, hotels, shopping, etc.

Axis Bank Neo Credit Card Offers

Vouchers worth 200 rs BookMyShow Jabong shop with 500 rs gift voucher 10% off any cashback on movie, mobile and online shopping credit card

Axis Bank Select Credit Card Offers

Get your first Transaction with 5000 Axis eDGE Reward Points. Get a Club Marriott Membership for the first three months to pay 30,000 rs Per 200 rs spent earns 10 eDGE reward points. Earn 2X for every retail production per 200 rs Take 6 free golf courses each year 20% off in India’s partner restaurants

Axis Bank Pride Signature Credit Card Offers

Get 2 free visits per quarter to the domestic airport lounge 15% off Axis Bank Dining Delights in partnered restaurants 1% Fuel exemption from all fuel transactions in India Any transaction earns eDGE Loyalty Reward Points

Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Offers

With 3 transactions, you get a gift voucher worth 1000 rs on Flipkart within 45 day after issuance of the card. Get a 10% immediate Flipkart discount on 1-5 of each month Get a 5 % discount for Flipkart every 6-31st of every month Take two Axis eDGE Reward Points for every 200 rs Get Axis Bank Shopping Card 3x Axis eDGE Reward You collect vouchers worth 2,500 rs after spending 1,00,000 rs on Flipkart

How to apply for it?

You will use Axis Bank to apply for a credit card:

Online by trying out credit cards from Axis Bank

By getting in touch with your relationship manager.

Or a visit to your nearest branch of Axis Bank

How to check Credit Card Eligibility?

To be approved for an Axis Bank credit card:

You must be over the age of 18.

You must be an Indian national.

You must have a daily source of revenue if you are the primary card holder.

While these are the general requirements for using a credit card, depending on the type of credit card you use, additional standards can exist.

Now that you know your way around Axis bank credit cards apply eligibility , you can quickly go ahead and apply online for Axis Bank shopping credit cards without wasting any time.

Via Finserv MARKETS App , you can conveniently apply for Axis Bank credit cards online. An online shopping credit card, travel credit card, lifestyle credit card, and a fuel credit card with benefits such as the option of personal loan conversion, the option of EMI conversion, and various discounts and rewards can be used.