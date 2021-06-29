Bank Manager arrested for taking 25K bribe in Banswara

Udaipur : The ACB sleuths on Monday arrested a bank manager for accepting bribe in lieu of passing insurance claim under the PradhanMantri Bima Yojna. Jitendra Sankhla, the accused manager of Union Bank of India, Navagaon branch in Banswara received money through his agent Naresh Katara, a sanitation worker.

ASP, ACB Udaipur Umesh Ojha said the complainant Prabhu Dindhor approached them claiming that the accused manager had demanded 25 thousand rupees for passing an insurance claim of 2 lakh rupees upon the death of his younger brother Sohan. The manager had taken 9 thousand rupees as advance and passed the claim amount which had been credited in the account of Lalita, Sohan’s wife.

Sankhla had been demanding for the remaining 15 thousand bribe amount and when the complainant did not pay the balance money, the manager disabled transaction for Lalita. The ACB verified the complaint on 25 June and on Monday when Prabhu went to give 15thousand rupees to the manager, he asked his agent Naresh Katara to take Prabhu on his motorcyle to a secluded place.

Katara received the bribe amount and kept it in a room at his home. The ACB team found the money and Sankhla’s motorcycle parked outside Katara’s home. Sankhla was later arrested from the bank while Katara switched off his phone and fled away.