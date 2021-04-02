Bank holidays : Full list of days banks will remain closed April 2021

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.
1 April – To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts
2 April – Good Friday
5 April – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
6 April – General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021
13 April – Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi
16 April – Bohag Bihu
21 April – Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja
Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays
4 April – Sunday
10 April – Second Saturday
11 April – Sunday
18 April – Sunday
24 April – Fourth Saturday
25 April – Sunday