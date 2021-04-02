Friday , April 2 2021
Home / BUSINESS / Bank holidays : Full list of days banks will remain closed April 2021

Bank holidays : Full list of days banks will remain closed April 2021

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.

1 April – To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April – Good Friday

5 April – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April – General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April – Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
15 April – Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April – Bohag Bihu

21 April – Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April – Sunday

10 April – Second Saturday

11 April – Sunday

18 April – Sunday

24 April – Fourth Saturday

25 April – Sunday

Please share this news

Tagged with:

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved