All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – March, 2021

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of March, 2021 decreased by 2 points and 1 point to stand at 1035 (One thousand and thirty five) and 1043 (One thousand and forty three) points respectively.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of March, 2021 decreased by 2 points and 1 point to stand at 1035 (One thousand and thirty five) and 1043 (One thousand and forty three) points respectively. The fall in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was due to decrease in the food group index (-) 3.69and (-) 3.34 points respectively mainly on account of fall in theprices ofjowar, onion, chillies green, garlic, vegetables and fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 2.78% and 2.96% in March, 2021 from 2.67% and 2.76% respectively in February, 2021.

Similarly, theinflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to(+) 1.66% & (+) 1.86%respectively in March, 2021 from1.55% & 1.85%respectively in February, 2021.

Amongst states:

The maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu State (-9 points and -8 points respectively). The maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Tripura State (+8 points and +7 points).

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of March, 2021decreasedby 2 points and 1 points to stand at 1035 (One thousand and thirty five) and 1043 (One thousand and forty three) points respectively. The major contribution towards the fall in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food with (-) 3.69 points and (-) 3.34 points respectivelymainly due to fall in prices ofjowar, onion, chillies green, garlic, vegetables and fruitsetc.

The fall/rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, itrecordeda decrease of 1to9 points in 13States and an increase of 1 to 8 points in7 States. Tamil Nadu State with 1243 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh State with 814 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recordeda decrease of 1 to 8 points in 12States and an increase of 1 to 7 points in 8States.Tamil Nadu State with 1229 points topped the index table whereas Bihar State with 839 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourersand Rural Labourerswas experienced byTamilnadu State(-9 pointsand -8 points respectively)mainly due to fall in the prices of jowar,onionand vegetables and fruitsetc. On the contrary, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Tripura State (+8 points and +7 points) mainly due to rise in the prices ofrice, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits, kerosene oiletc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 2.78%and 2.96% in March, 2021 from 2.67%and 2.76% respectively in February, 2021. Inflation based on food index ofCPI-AL and CPI-RL is at (+)1.66% & (+) 1.86% respectively in March, 2021.

Please share this news







